Meanwhile, Back in Egypt...

9 months after the departure of Mubarak, the scene in Tahrir square today raged with violence.



According to the NYT, there was an effort by the police to push several protesters out of the park, but what ensued were full-scale riots involving thousands of people.

This is taking place just a few days of parliamentary elections, which are adding to the tension.

Blogger Sarah Carr has posted a great collection of images from today on Flickr >

Photo: Sarah Carr, Flickr

