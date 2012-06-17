Hundreds Of Thousands Now Gathered In Cairo, As Massive Day Of Protest Is Set To Begin

Photo: Al-Jazeera

Update: Now hundreds of thousands are in the main square, according to Al-JazeeraOriginal post: The main square in Cairo is already packed according to Al-Jazeera, as protesters plan what they hope will be the biggest day of protests, riots, and demonstrations yet, in hopes of ousting Hosni Mubarak.



Meanwhile, fears are growing of a violent, Tianenman-like crackdown.

The NYT’s Nick Kristoff, who is in Cairo, reports:

The people I talked to mostly insisted that the army would never open fire on civilians. I hope they’re right. To me, the scene here is eerily like that of Tiananmen Square in the first week or so after martial law was declared on May 20, 1989, when soldiers and citizens cooperated closely. But then the Chinese government issued live ammunition and ordered troops to open fire, and on the night of June 3 to 4, they did – and the result was a massacre.

…

One troubling sign is that the government isn’t showing signs of backing down. It used fighter planes to buzz Tahrir, in what surely seems an effort to intimidate protesters. It moved the curfew even earlier today, to 3 pm. It has sent the police back into some areas. The Internet remains shut off. And the state media continue to be full of lies. None of that sounds like a government preparing to bow to the power of the people.

Read more on today’s protest at Al-Jazeera >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.