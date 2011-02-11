THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM: Tahrir Square Is Festive As People Await A 'Decisive' Day Of Protest

Photo: ap

7:09 ET: The crowd in Alexandria chants “leave” in Hebrew. If Mubarak doesn’t understand “leave” in Arabic, he may understand the language of his unpopular allies, according to Al Jazeera.5:24 ET: An imam leading prayers in Tahrir Square fainted after calling on the army to join the protesters, according to Al Jazeera.



4:59 ET: The army just gave a ‘timid, fence-sitting’ statement.

The people had been hoping for the declaration of martial law.

3:36 ET: The mood in Tahrir Square is festive, with protesters beating drums and singing, according to Al Jazeera.

The word on the street is: “Today is the third Friday of our revolution. The first was bloody, second was festive and third should be decisive.”

Many are chanting: “The army and the people are one.”

Despite everything that has happened the people expect today will be the day Mubarak leaves. The crowd will achieve this with the largest protest yet, which will pick up steam by the morning prayers.

A statement from the army is expected imminently. Everyone is still waiting to see what side they take.

See pictures of history in the making >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.