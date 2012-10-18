Tagg Romney Wanted To 'Take A Swing At' Obama For Saying Mitt Romney Wasn't Telling The Truth

Photo: AP

In an interview with North Carolina radio host Bill Lumaye on Wednesday, Mitt Romney’s son Tagg said that he wanted to “rush down to the debate stage and take a swing at” President Barack Obama during last night’s presidential debate at Hofstra University. Lumaye asked Tagg Romney what it was like “to hear the President of the United States call [his] dad a liar” nine times during the debate last night when Obama suggested that something Romney said was not true.



“You want to jump out of your seat, and you want to rush down to the debate stage and take a swing at him,” Tagg said in response to Lumaye’s question. “But you know you can’t do that, because — well, first, because there’s a lot of Secret Service between you and him — but also because this is just the nature of the process. They’re going to try to do everything they can do to make my dad into something he’s not.”

Listen below:

You can listen to the full audio here >

(H/T Mediaite)

Meanwhile, Romney takes a 6-point lead in Gallup’s poll >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.