This is TagHeuer.com right now. Obviously they didn’t drop him as was reported last week. All we can say is WOW. And talk about a great contrarian bet — going all-in on the most beaten down asset there is. (via CNBC’s Darren Rovell)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.