This is the world's first luxury Android smartwatch -- here's what it's like to use

Roughly a year after Tag Heuer’s chief criticised Apple’s first-generation smartwatch, the Swiss watchmaker finally introduced one of its own.

Tag Heuer announced its Connected Watch back in November, and it’s been available around the globe for a few months now. It’s the result of a team effort from Tag Heuer, Intel, and Google. Intel provided the chips, Google provided the operating system (it runs on Android Wear), and Tag Heuer provided the hardware and signature look.

What you’re basically looking at is a $1,500 Android Wear smartwatch. It looks and acts similar to Motorola’s Moto 360, though it’s notably six times more expensive. Google calls it “the first luxury watch powered by Android Wear.”

So is it worth $1,500? It depends on who you ask — the company markets its products to wealthy individuals, and this could be a pretty good bargain for those already familiar with Tag Heuer. It is, after all, owned by LVMH, the French luxury goods conglomerate, and it comes with a nice perk: in two years, you can trade it in (plus pay an extra $1,500) to get a Tag Heuer Carrera watch, which isn’t a smartwatch, but is often valued above or around $3,000.

If you’re considering buying this Connected Watch, it’s best to know what you’re getting into before you drop over a grand on Tag Heuer’s creation. Here’s what it’s like to use the $1,500 Connected Watch.

