This is Tag Heuer's $2000 luxury Android smartwatch

Just over a year after Tag Heuer’s chief criticised Apple’s first-generation smartwatch, the Swiss watchmaker has finally introduced one of its own.

Say hello to the Tag Heuer Connected Watch. It’s the result of a team effort from Tag Heuer, Intel, and Google. Intel provided the chips, Google provided the operating system (it runs on Android Wear), and Tag Heuer provided the hardware and signature look.

What you’re basically looking at is a $US1,500 ($AU2128) Android Wear smartwatch. It looks and acts similar to Motorola’s Moto 360, though it’s notably six times more expensive. Google calls it “the first luxury watch powered by Android Wear.”

So is it worth $AU2,200? It depends on who you ask — the company markets its products to wealthy individuals, and this could be a pretty good bargain for those already familiar with Tag Heuer. It is, after all, owned by LVMH, the French luxury goods conglomerate, and it comes with a nice perk: in two years, you can trade it in (plus pay an extra $US1,500) to get a Tag Heuer Carrera watch, which isn’t a smartwatch, but is often valued above or around $US3,000 ($AU4,400).

In announcing its first smartwatch, Tag Heuer released several videos to its YouTube channel to show off the features of the new watch. Here, we break down those videos to show off the new features in the $US1,500 Connected Watch.

The Tag Heuer Connected Watch is made from grade 2 titanium for a premium feel. Tag Heuer The button on the side showcases modern Tag Heuer iconography. Tag Heuer From the bottom, you can see it's powered by Intel -- specifically, a 1.6 GHz dual-core processor. You also get a glimpse of the four-pin charging port from here. Tag Heuer The Connected Watch's 1.5-inch touch display is made from sapphire -- the same super-hard material as the Apple Watch screen. The Apple Watch, however, has a higher pixel density with 290 pixels per inch. Tag Heuer The Connected Watch's diameter is larger than the 42mm Apple Watch. Tag Heuer says there is no smaller size available, but there might be in the near future. Tag Heuer The watch itself is thicker than the Apple Watch, but many early users say the Tag Heuer Connected Watch feels incredibly light for its size, which is a great accomplishment. Tag Heuer Tag Heuer says you'll get about a day's worth of battery life from a single charge. Tag Heuer Tag Heuer will sell this watch in seven distinct colours. Tag Heuer So what can you actually do with this watch? Let's look at the watch faces first, which Tag Heuer calls its 'dials.' Tag Heuer This dial looks like a classic Tag Heuer Carrera watch face. Tag Heuer This dial feels more like Tag Heuer's 'Aquaracer' variety. Tag Heuer The interface for switching watch faces looks pretty similar to how it looks on the Apple Watch. Tag Heuer Now, onto the apps! Here's how alarms will look on your wrist. Tag Heuer You just hold the X to turn off the alarm notification. Tag Heuer Done! Tag Heuer Google's Android Wear will tell you the weather in your area. Tag Heuer It will also show you all the hot stocks. Tag Heuer You can even read the news on your Tag Heuer Connected Watch. You can choose to get notifications from, say, BBC News. Tag Heuer By swiping up or down, you can read the whole news story or dismiss it entirely. Tag Heuer This is how Gmail looks on the Tag Heuer Connected Watch. Like the Moto 360, you'll notice how the round screen cuts off a lot of text. Tag Heuer Thanks to Google Now, you'll get timely notifications for when to leave the house to get to a location on time. Tag Heuer And you can also get incoming flight information. Tag Heuer You can use Shazam to find out the name of that song that's playing right now. Tag Heuer Once Shazam provides the song and artist, you can tap it to sing along. Tag Heuer That's right, you've got song lyrics on your wrist now. Tag Heuer Speaking of audio, you can control your music volume and playback right from the Connected Watch. Tag Heuer Above all these, however, is the watch application you've been waiting for: Golf! Tag Heuer Combining information from the watch's GPS, gyroscope and accelerometer, Tag Heuer's device offers all of the golf info you could possibly want -- it can be your scorecard, show your distance to the next hole, and even suggest the best club to use. Tag Heuer Tag Heuer's smartwatch is a fitness device, too. It can count steps, work as a stopwatch, and plug into apps like Runtastic. Tag Heuer This is a feature Tag Heuer calls 'Guides.' You can check out what's around you on your Connected Watch, look at locations, and call them. Tag Heuer If you choose to call a location, you can talk via the microphone on your Connected Watch, or you can take the call on your phone. Tag Heuer If you get an incoming call or text, there are easy ways to respond from your Connected Watch. Tag Heuer Just click the reply button and start talking. Tag Heuer Google Now accurately transcribes what you say, which you can easily send off with a quick tap. Tag Heuer If dictation isn't your thing, you can always respond with a hand-drawn emoji. Google's tech will translate your drawing into the proper emoji, which you can then send. Tag Heuer

