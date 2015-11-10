This is Tag Heuer's $2000 luxury Android smartwatch

Just over a year after Tag Heuer’s chief criticised Apple’s first-generation smartwatch, the Swiss watchmaker has finally introduced one of its own.
Say hello to the Tag Heuer Connected Watch. It’s the result of a team effort from Tag Heuer, Intel, and Google. Intel provided the chips, Google provided the operating system (it runs on Android Wear), and Tag Heuer provided the hardware and signature look.
What you’re basically looking at is a $US1,500 ($AU2128) Android Wear smartwatch. It looks and acts similar to Motorola’s Moto 360, though it’s notably six times more expensive. Google calls it “the first luxury watch powered by Android Wear.”
So is it worth $AU2,200? It depends on who you ask — the company markets its products to wealthy individuals, and this could be a pretty good bargain for those already familiar with Tag Heuer. It is, after all, owned by LVMH, the French luxury goods conglomerate, and it comes with a nice perk: in two years, you can trade it in (plus pay an extra $US1,500) to get a Tag Heuer Carrera watch, which isn’t a smartwatch, but is often valued above or around $US3,000 ($AU4,400).
In announcing its first smartwatch, Tag Heuer released several videos to its YouTube channel to show off the features of the new watch. Here, we break down those videos to show off the new features in the $US1,500 Connected Watch.
From the bottom, you can see it's powered by Intel -- specifically, a 1.6 GHz dual-core processor. You also get a glimpse of the four-pin charging port from here.
The Connected Watch's 1.5-inch touch display is made from sapphire -- the same super-hard material as the Apple Watch screen. The Apple Watch, however, has a higher pixel density with 290 pixels per inch.
The Connected Watch's diameter is larger than the 42mm Apple Watch. Tag Heuer says there is no smaller size available, but there might be in the near future.
The watch itself is thicker than the Apple Watch, but many early users say the Tag Heuer Connected Watch feels incredibly light for its size, which is a great accomplishment.
So what can you actually do with this watch? Let's look at the watch faces first, which Tag Heuer calls its 'dials.'
You can even read the news on your Tag Heuer Connected Watch. You can choose to get notifications from, say, BBC News.
This is how Gmail looks on the Tag Heuer Connected Watch. Like the Moto 360, you'll notice how the round screen cuts off a lot of text.
Thanks to Google Now, you'll get timely notifications for when to leave the house to get to a location on time.
Combining information from the watch's GPS, gyroscope and accelerometer, Tag Heuer's device offers all of the golf info you could possibly want -- it can be your scorecard, show your distance to the next hole, and even suggest the best club to use.
Tag Heuer's smartwatch is a fitness device, too. It can count steps, work as a stopwatch, and plug into apps like Runtastic.
This is a feature Tag Heuer calls 'Guides.' You can check out what's around you on your Connected Watch, look at locations, and call them.
If you choose to call a location, you can talk via the microphone on your Connected Watch, or you can take the call on your phone.
