The company behind the newest Google smartwatch wants you to pay another $1,500 when the device becomes obsolete

TAGHeuer, the famous Swiss watchmaker, is one of the first luxury watchmakers to make a smartwatch.

The TAGHeuer Carrera Connected will run Google’s smartwatch operating system, Android Wear.

With Android Wear, you can change the watch faces, track your fitness, set reminders, receive notifications from your phone, and even control your music.

Android Wear smartwatches are also compatible with iPhones.

So far, only tech companies like LG, Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Asus, and Sony have been making smartwatches. This is the first time a major luxury watch brand has made a smartwatch.

TAGHeuer’s Carrera Connected smartwatch costs $US1,500, making it the most expensive Android Wear smartwatch to date by a long shot. Its price is only exceeded by the Apple Watch Edition, which is made from 18-karat gold and starts at $US10,000. (The most expensive model costs $US17,000.)

Sounds pretty standard for a smartwatch so far, right?

Well, here’s the weird part: TAGHeuer says that when the Carrera Connected becomes obsolete in two years, you can bring it to TAG Heuer to exchange it for a regular mechanical TAGHeuer Carrera watch for an additional $US1,500. (The mechanical version version is normally about $US2,500, depending on the model you buy.)

The Carrera Connected’s body is made of titanium and the display has a sapphire display. There will be seven different wristband colours too.

Google/TAG Heuer The TAG Heuer Carrera Connected smartwatch is the most expensive Android Wear smartwatch to date.

We haven’t tried the TAGHeuer Carrera Connected smartwatch yet, but it sounds like an odd concept. Android Wear has a very utilitarian interface that doesn’t suit luxury designs very well. It’s like using a mini smartphone on your wrist. And it’s tough to understand what about the Carrera Connected smartwatch could possibly justify its $US1,500 price tag other than the fact that TagHeuer is known for its expensive watches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.