Here's What Happens When You Put A Leaf Blower To Someone's Face

Photo: Tadaocern

People are buzzing about a series of pictures called “Blow Job” taken by a Lithuanian photographer. These wild photographs show what happens when someone’s face gets blasted with the force of a leaf blower.



Naturally, the effect is hilarious.

The artist of this series is a 28-year-old known as Tadaocern (real name Tadas Cerniauskas), a former architect turned full-time photographer.

He told Business Insider in a telephone interview Thursday all of this is the result of an event held in his country’s capital city of Vilnius last week where artists opened up their studios and shops to the public for the evening.

Cerniauskas, who moved into a new photo studio, said he wanted to do something spontaneous and funny for the occasion and that’s why he thought of the leaf blower, which he actually tested on himself before hand.

He was kind enough to share some of his incredible photos with us. You can see the rest of them on his Facebook page.

