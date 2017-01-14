There's a code on the street blind people can read with their feet

Pavements are covered with different patterns — but you might not know that they actually serve a very important purpose.
The patterns are called tactile paving and they help blind or partially sighted people navigate their way around cities, towns, and villages.
There is a 108-page government document online which explains all the patterns and where they are used.
