Feel This: A Porn Magazine Launches For The Blind

Watch out, Playboy: A new pornographic magazine for the blind is now on sale for £150, or $230.



It’s called “Tactile Minds” and the publication features 17 raised images and “explicit text” in braille, according to the Telegraph.

Despite the hefty price tag, “Tactile Minds” could be successful. Porn is a multi-billion dollar industry, and according to creator Lisa Murphy, the blind are an ignored market.

Also, unlike publications such as Playboy, “Tactile Minds” won’t be losing hoards of readers to the Internet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.