Science says these 7 tactics will help you win any argument

Skye Gould/Business Insider

If you're in a spat with your spouse, couples psychologist John Gottman says to ask questions that allow him or her to open up.

Examples include:

• How would you change it if you had all the money in the world?

• What do you want your life to be like in three years?

• How do you like your job?

It works in arguments at work, too -- open-ended questions help transform competitive interactions into cooperative ones.