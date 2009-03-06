Tacoda, Real Media Founder Dave Morgan Back With Another Ad Startup

Dave Morgan (SA 100 #48) is back.

He is, if you recall, the guy who started Tacoda, which he sold to AOL (TWX) in 2007 for $275 million, and Real Media. His new company: Simulmedia, which is stocked with former Platform-A and Tacoda execs and has already raised $4 million in Series A financing from Avalon and Union Square Ventures.

What is Simulmedia? A TV advertising consultancy of sorts: The company wants to help TV companies improve their shows’ ratings by optimising the advertising they use for their shows.

“Each year the television industry spends more than $10 billion in cash and commercial time to drive viewers to new and existing programs,” Morgan says in a release. “Our goal will be to use sophisticated data analysis and predictive technology to redirect where and when cable operators and broadcast and cable networks place these spots in order to make them more effective and efficient in delivering the most desirable audiences. We hope to bring more focus and attention to an important part of the industry which has long been underserved.”

Joining Dave: Pravin Chandiramani, a former Platform-A data strategist; Jeff Storan, who led behavioural targeting at Platform-A; Conor Finnegan, who managed pricing and inventory at Tacoda; Julie Nolan, who led administration and HR at Tacoda; and more.

The company is “currently ramping up its launch team of scientists, researchers, engineers and operations executives who are developing Simulmedia’s first generation product.” It will “formally launch” later this year.

Simulmedia also announced that Bill Burke, most recently CEO of The Weather Channel Companies, was joining its board.

Disclosure: Dave Morgan is an investor in our parent company.

