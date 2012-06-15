Tacoda's Dave Morgan To Stay at AOL (For Now)

Tacoda founder and chairman Dave Morgan will take a senior role at AOL once the Tacoda closes, says Kate Kaye at ClickZ. One of the reasons AOL bought Tacoda was reportedly to strengthen its team, so this isn’t surprising. As Jason Calacanis did before him, Morgan will presumably bring a fresh burst of entrepreneurial energy and zeal to the struggling company, so for AOL’s sake, let’s hope he doesn’t hate it there.



