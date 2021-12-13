How a travelling taco stand transformed into a local favourite during the pandemic

Image: Instagram / @tishfaco

This article is sponsored by Square.

There aren’t too many people who would be all that happy with how the Covid pandemic has affected them over the last two years, but Luke Bond of Tish Faco has it to thank for turning his travelling taco stand into a bricks and mortar business that’s become a local favourite in Bellingen.

Tish Faco started after Luke was introduced to the humble fish taco by his friend Chris Strom, who had been travelling through North America. During a joint trip, Luke had his first experience trying one and was immediately hooked, tasting as many as he could throughout America and Mexico.

When he returned home, Chris pitched the idea of starting their own restaurant serving fish tacos. Luke jumped at the chance and the pair began travelling the country, working at markets and festivals. As their jaunt continued, they quickly forgot about the idea of an actual restaurant.

The pair eventually got the dream back on track, opening Tish Faco in Bellingen, which, thankfully, had been largely untouched by lockdowns until earlier this year.

Speaking with Business Insider Australia, Luke shared that the restaurant is now back up and running, telling us, “We have just opened back up again and it’s slowly getting better and better. Should be back at full pace in no time.”

Thankfully, from their festival days to the restaurant, Tish Faco has had the support of payment platform Square, which they’ve used from day one.

Luke told us about how the restaurant came to fruition and how Square helped them succeed.

Business Insider Australia: Tell us about how Tish Faco started.

Luke Bond: Tish Faco started when my friend Chris Strom told me about fish tacos as he had travelled in North America. At that time they were common there, but I had never heard of them in Australia. I thought it sounded like a horrible idea, picturing something like an Old El Paso hard shell taco with iceberg lettuce and canned tuna. Soon after he told me about them we were travelling together through North America and I got to try the tasty morsels.

I went home and started working at a cafe in Melbourne while Chris was still travelling. A few months later when he returned, he came into the cafe and suggested we start a restaurant selling tacos. I quit pretty much immediately and we started with a few house parties and pub beer gardens that became markets and festivals.

We soon forgot our plan to open a restaurant and travelled the country festival to festival for a good few years slinging tacos.

BIAU: What was it like travelling all over Australia with Tish Faco in the early days?

LB: Really fun but exhausting. We went to festivals and events of all types all over the country. From folk festivals to metal festivals to doofs and everything in between. Lots of partying and lots of driving

BIAU: How did Covid affect your business?

LB: Well, Covid at the start spawned the reopening of the brand and for a huge chunk of [the pandemic] in Bellingen we were not really affected. But the lockdowns and restrictions started to get worse and slowly brought us to a standstill earlier in the year.

We have just opened back up again and it’s slowly getting better and better. Should be back at full pace in no time.

BIAU: Did the locals embrace the business straight away?

LB: Yeah, most of the locals were pretty keen to try us out straight away and keen to embrace a new option in town. It definitely helped that I grew up here and know half the town.

BIAU: How do you focus on local produce?

LB: Firstly, we have two Aquaponics systems out the back of the shop which supplies us with most of our herbs. We also have a small garden out the back and a massive orchard at home.

Apart from the things we supply ourselves we support the local butchers and fruit stores. Our tempeh is made in Bellingen. Even all our plates are made here in town.

BIAU: What are some of your signature dishes and what are some of the more experimental menu items?

LB: I guess the fish taco is worth a mention but we have come a long way since the one-item menu we started with.

Our chicken wings and carne asada both get a lot of good feedback. Our taco list is pretty interesting and far from traditional with Bahn mi, cheeseburger, karaage chicken and tempeh options.

BIAU: How has Square assisted your business from the festival and market days all the way through to your brick and mortar business?

LB: We have used Square basically from the start. At first mostly just for card payments but now in the brick and mortar set up, I use it for everything. The Square POS System for restaurants is a super straightforward and easy to use system with table layouts etc. I do all my rosters on it, we all sign in and out on it and obviously still use it for all our payments.

BIAU: What are the benefits of using Square?

LB: All the different aspects in one spot are great. I am confident knowing it’s a one-stop-shop.

BIAU: Where would you like to see Tish Faco in the future?

LB: I will most likely start doing local markets and festivals again at some point. I don’t see myself doing it like we used to but a few events here and there will be nice. Looking further than that it would be nice to see another Tish venue or two pop up.

BIAU: What’s your advice to other small businesses?

LB: Don’t open during a pandemic!