An LA taco spot is selling 'emergency taco kits' complete with 4 rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs

Guerilla Tacos Guerilla Tacos is selling ’emergency taco kits’ during coronavirus pandemic

LA taco spot Guerilla Tacos is offering an “emergency taco kit” during these uncertain times.

For $US156, you can get 10 pounds of meat and taco supplies, with a side of eggs and toilet paper.

The kit is a nod to supplies that can be hard to come by at grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

If social distancing is making you hungry, Guerilla Tacos in LA might have the pick-me-up you need: an “emergency taco kit.”

The kit includes five pounds of roasted chicken, five pounds of carne asada, a quart red salsa, a quart green salsa, tortillas, onion, cilantro, rice, beans, and – maybe most importantly – four rolls of toilet paper and 30 eggs.

Toilet paper and eggs are among the items that can be hard to come by during the pandemic, as shoppers have rushed to the stores in preparation for weeks of social distancing.

The $US156 kit can be ordered online and picked up through a window at the restaurant. Delivery may be available on request, according to the website.

The creative business endeavour comes soon after cities including LA and New York have forced restaurants to limit their services to delivery and takeout in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Eater Los Angeles reported that the policy has prompted many of the affected restaurants to launch innovative ideas in order to maintain business. For example, Employees Only, a cocktail bar in West Hollywood, created a cocktail making kit, and Four Cafe in Eagle Rock has also added toilet paper to delivery orders, according to Eater.

Those who are ordering the emergency taco kit from Guerilla Tacos have to take it as is.

“No substitutions. No refunds,” the restaurant posted on its website. “It’s a tough time.”

