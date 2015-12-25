The owners of this taco joint turned a burglary into a hilarious promotional video

On December 16th, CCTV cameras at the Las Vegas restaurant Frijoles and Frescas captured footage of two men stealing from the taco joint. They used a rock to break the restaurant’s window, then rummaged through the storage room before stealing the cash register.

The owners of the restaurant decided to use the footage to make a comical promotional video highlighting how irresistible their tacos are.

In an email, restaurant manager Greg Carlson told INSIDER that the main intention of the video is to help catch the thieves, but that they also hope viewers will come to the restaurant.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

