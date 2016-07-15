Taco Bell is bring a new super-sized weapon to the fast-food battles

Taco Bell is launching a Triple Double Crunchwrap.

The new dish contains double layers of seasoned beef, nacho sauce, and tostada shell. In addition to the classic Triple Double Crunchwrap, the chain will also be selling a spicy version with fresh jalapeños and spicy ranch sauce.

Both versions of the Triple Double Crunchwrap will be priced at $3.49.

Excited Taco Bell fans are already buzzing about the new dish. Some Reddit users are plotting a potential overnight tailgate to get the Triple Double Crunchwrap at the earliest possible moment, and Taco Bell customers are taking to social media to discuss the item.

Stick me in a barrel and roll me down a hill Taco Bell has a triple double stuffed crunchwrap supreme

— pasgetti green mario (@conorisfunny) July 14, 2016

Triple double crunchwrap? Don’t mind if I do

— TriscuitOnTheTrack (@JacobMeyerr) July 14, 2016

Customers who managed to sneak an early taste of the Triple Double Crunchwrap are saying it’s tasty — and huge.

Just discovered the new Triple Double Crunchwrap. It’s like they took something already perfect, a Crunchwrap, and made it more perfecter.

— Sam Butler (@ItsButlerTime) July 14, 2016

@tacobell this triple double crunchwrap weighs 10 lbs pic.twitter.com/fUvRurTs8e

— jamie (@booomitsjamie) July 14, 2016



Taco Bell launched the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, at which time it was Taco Bell’s most successful product introduction.

Since then, the chain has debuted variations including the Breakfast Crunchwrap and, in Canada, a Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider.

