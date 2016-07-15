Taco Bell is bring a new super-sized weapon to the fast-food battles

Kate Taylor
Triple Double Crunchwrap.Taco Bell

Taco Bell is launching a Triple Double Crunchwrap.

The new dish contains double layers of seasoned beef, nacho sauce, and tostada shell. In addition to the classic Triple Double Crunchwrap, the chain will also be selling a spicy version with fresh jalapeños and spicy ranch sauce.

Both versions of the Triple Double Crunchwrap will be priced at $3.49.

Excited Taco Bell fans are already buzzing about the new dish. Some Reddit users are plotting a potential overnight tailgate to get the Triple Double Crunchwrap at the earliest possible moment, and Taco Bell customers are taking to social media to discuss the item.

Customers who managed to sneak an early taste of the Triple Double Crunchwrap are saying it’s tasty — and huge.

 


Taco Bell launched the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, at which time it was Taco Bell’s most successful product introduction.

Since then, the chain has debuted variations including the Breakfast Crunchwrap and, in Canada, a Cheetos Crunchwrap Slider.

NOW WATCH: We tried Taco Bell’s new Quesalupa

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.