Taco Bell's new restaurants are unrecognizable

Taco Bell is redesigning its restaurants.

The company is rolling out four different store models — “modern explorer,” “California sol,” “heritage” and “urban edge” — and they look nothing like the fast-food chain we know.

The new designs are all pretty similar to one another.

They feature open kitchens and lounge seating areas with rustic wood and metal finishes, as well as fancy lighting fixtures and chandeliers that look like they came from Restoration Hardware.

The new designs will debut in several restaurants in Orange County, California this summer. A broader roll-out is planned in the last half of 2016.

“

Building new restaurants is a key component to the overall growth and evolution of Taco Bell,” Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. “Great design, great food and great economics is at the heart of our growth.”

Here’s how the company describes each model:

Heritage: “Inspired by its culinary roots in Mexican-inspired food with a twist, this style is a modern interpretation of Taco Bell’s original Mission Revival style characterised by warm white walls with classic materials in the tile and heavy timbers. ”

Modern explorer: “This rustic modern style is a refined version of the brand’s Cantina Explorer restaurants and can easily fit into a suburban or rural environment. Inspired by the farms that make our food, this style reinforces Taco Bell’s commitment to the best ingredients, authenticity and transparency of materials and dining preparation. ”

Taco Bell The modern explorer design.

California sol: “Inspired by Taco Bell’s California roots and the California lifestyle, this design blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor. It’s a celebration of dining al fresco and embraces a laid-back beachy feel both inside and out.”

Taco Bell The California sol design.

Urban edge: “This design represents an eclectic mix of international and street style done the Taco Bell way. This style is inspired by timeless design married with cutting-edge elements of the urban environment.”

Taco Bell The urban edge design.

