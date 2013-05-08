Here's Taco Bell's Brand New 'Low End' Menu

Taco Bell announced last week that it was rolling out a new “lower-end” menu at select stores across America.



Now we finally get to see what’s on the $1 menu, which is being tested in Sacramento and Kansas City. Pending results, the menu could roll out nationwide in the near future, company reps told us.

The menu includes new items, such as a spicy potato taco, spicy beef mini quesadilla, shredded chicken mini quesadilla, and a beefy cheesy burrito.

Check it out:

