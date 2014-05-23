Taco Bell's New Upscale Restaurant Just Hit A Major Speed Bump

Taco Bell’s upscale chain U.S. Taco Co. and Urban Taproom may have trouble living up to its name.

The new restaurant hasn’t obtained a liquor licence because local regulators are becoming stricter, reports Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

U.S. Taco Co. and Urban Taproom originally advertised selling craft beers and boozy milkshakes. But now, the Huntington Beach, Calif. location will have to settle for gourmet sodas instead.

“Original plans to recommend taco-beer pairings, such as lobster tacos with blueberry beer from Maine, will be replaced with taco-soda pairings,” Wong writes.

The Taco Bell team told Businessweek it tested more than 100 sodas last week to find appropriate ones for the restaurant.

Taco Bell hasn’t disclosed when it will open more locations of the upscale chain.

The swanky menu contains tacos made with premium ingredients like lobster.

Here’s what the new concept will look like:

