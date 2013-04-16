Taco Bell's New Ad Is About Kissing With Taco Breath [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Taco Bell has a new ad by Deutsch LA that is about kissing and tacos.

Take a look at Lego’s history.

PubMatic partnered with data management platform Lotame. The company hopes that this will help publishers get better data on their audiences.

Credit card companies are selling transaction data to digital advertisers, says Ad Age.

New York Sport’s Club’s new ad stars Kim Jong-un.

McKinney NY is growing.

Dannon is now dominating Yoplait in the yogurt wars.

