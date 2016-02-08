Taco Bell just revealed its hyped mystery new item

Taco Bell has been hyping a new mystery food item in the build up to the Super Bowl. It was “revealed” ahead of the Super kick-off this evening.
It’s called the quesalupa.
The Tex-Mex snack is a mix between a chalupa and a quesadilla. The fried flatbread is stuffed with cheese. Inside its filled with the usual filling of a chalupa: meat, salad and more cheese. It will be on general sale for $2.99 tomorrow.
But Taco Bell did not keep the secret very well. The fast-food giant offered Tex-Mex lovers the chance to pre-order the item to eat a couple of days before its official release.
So some people tried it yesterday. There are already lots of reviews of the next product on YouTube.
Behold: @tacobell‘s new menu item, the #quesalupa. https://t.co/tZ18YHPqpb pic.twitter.com/P7EM2cjU3k
— Morgan Olsen (@morgancolsen) February 7, 2016
People are calling it “delicious.”
Uh why is everybody telling me that the @tacobell #quesalupa is delicious but they won’t sell them to me here?? I’m so angry !
— Jessica (@jessicarush71_g) February 7, 2016
Taco Bell used a press release with the key words redacted to announce its plan to introduce a new product during Super Bowl 50.
Here’s the statement:
