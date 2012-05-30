Taco Bell's Idea Of A Breakfast Drink Is To Mix Mountain Dew With Orange Juice

Photo: Reddit

Taco Bell wasn’t kidding when it said that there’s more food innovation on the way.Someone recently posted this pic of signage for Taco Bell’s latest concoction on Reddit.



It’s called Mtn Dew A.M. — a “mixology” of Mountain Dew and orange juice. It’s served until 11 A.M.

After the Doritos Locos Tacos (a taco with a Doritos shell) and the Beefy Nacho Burrito (nachos-in-a-burrito), the new items just keep getting crazier.

