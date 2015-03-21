Taco Bell just revealed its next major invention

Taco Bell is coming out with a Frito taco.

The new menu item, which is stuffed with chilli and wrapped in a Frito shell, will launch in a few test markets this year, Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol told Business Insider.

“I always joke with people that the Frito’s destiny was to be in a taco,” Niccol said.

Yum! Brands alluded to the new invention in a presentation earlier this year that showed a photo of a hard taco inside a Fritos bag.

Check out the image in the top left corner of the slide below.

Taco Bell uses a similar illustration (see below) to represent the Doritos Locos Taco on menus and in ads.

The Doritos Locos Taco has a shell made out of Nacho Cheese Doritos chips. It was introduced in 2012 and it is Taco Bell’s most popular menu item of all time.

Taco Bell has been investing heavily in food innovation in recent years. The chain added an entirebreakfast menuthis year, which included items like the Waffle Taco with scrambled eggs, sausage, and cheese wrapped in a warm waffle.

The company also recently added a Beefy Fritos burrito, which is a beef-filled burrito with cheese, rice, and Fritos.

