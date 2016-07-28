Taco Bell is using Cheetos to unleash a wild new weapon in the fast-food wars

Taco Bell is launching a test of a Cheetos burrito.

The fast-food chain is adding the wild mashup to the menu in Cincinnati in mid-August, Taco Bell told Business Insider. The dish will contain seasoned meat, rice, cheese sauce and, of course, Cheetos, reports Foodbeast.

According to Taco Bell, the Cheeto Burrito will cost $1.

Taco Bell added Crunchwrap Sliders filled with Cheetos to the menu in Canada earlier this year, launching Beefy Cheddar Cheetos Crunchwrap Sliders and Supreme Cheetos Crunchwrap Sliders. However, this would be the first time that Cheetos make an appearance on Taco Bell’s US menu.



Cheetos are currently taking over the fast-food world, with Burger King’s launch of Mac n’ Cheetos in late June. The Mac n’ Cheetos had an explosive response, going viral online before they hit restaurants.

The mashup snack is a continuation of PepsiCo snack brands’ entrance into the fast-food industry. Doritos have been an industry favourite, with menu mashups such as Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Taco and 7-Eleven’s Doritos Loaded. Now, it looks like Cheetos are having their moment of popularity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.