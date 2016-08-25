A Taco Bell worker allegedly refused to serve law-enforcement officers

Police officers were not welcome at an Kentucky Taco Bell last week — the second time in a little over a month law-enforcement officers have been turned away at the chain.

Last Thursday, an employee refused to take the lunch orders of five Louisville Metro Police officers, reports The Courier-Journal. While the officers’ orders were eventually taken, other employees were also hostile towards the police.

“Another employee stated to a co-worker ‘I want to mess with them. I want to mess with them. I’m going to mess with them. I’m going to mess with them,'” Sgt. Dave Mutchler wrote in an email to The Courier-Journal.

In July, a cashier at a Taco Bell in Phenix City was fired after turning away two sheriff’s deputies because of their status as law-enforcement officers.

At the time, Taco Bell said the action is not a restaurant policy — nationally or locally — but instead the act of a single employee. (Taco Bell did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the most recent incident.)

Taco Bell isn’t the only chain where restaurant employees have refused to serve customers in recent months. In June, a Cook Out employee was fired for

being unwilling to serve Donald Trump supporters, and in July, McDonald’s fired an employee for refusing to serve a police officer.

