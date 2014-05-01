New Taco Bell Ad Compares The Waffle Taco To Marijuana [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Taco Bell compared its new waffle taco to marijuana in a new ad from Deutsch. In it, two old men sit on a bench across from the Tex-Mex eatery discussing how the long-haired kids eating the waffle taco are getting into a “gateway breakfast.”

Facebook made several major announcements at its F8 developers’ conference. In addition to unveiling its new mobile advertising network, the social network announced that it will soon announce anonymous logins, and that it has a new tool called App Link that will allow developers to make it so you can click clinks to seamlessly move between apps. Business Insider’s Steve Kovach explains how App Link works here.

Microsoft tapped Interpublic Group as its agency of record for advertising and global deployment and Dentsu Aegis to handle its media planning and buying.

YouTub sought to make nice with advertisers at its BrandCast event by showing how much effort the platform had put into appeasing them with Nielsen ratings and audience guarantees. Also, Pharrell performed.

Coca-Cola is targeting millennials in China with a bottled water brand that will raise money for projects to bring clean drinking water to children in rural villages. The new brand is called Ice Dew “Chun Yue,” or Pure Joy, Ad Age reports.

Google will no longer scan the emails of students who go to schools who use its mail services for marketing data. More than 30 million students, teachers and administrators use the Apps for Education suite.

Beauty care products manufacturer Kao USA appointed Arnold Worldwide its global creative agency of record for its John Frieda and Jergens brands.

Publicis Worldwide named former AKQA international VP Guy Wieynk to the newly created position of CEO for the U.K. and the Nordics.

