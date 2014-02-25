Here's Taco Bell's Incredible-Looking Waffle Breakfast Taco With Bacon

Ashley Lutz

Taco Bell’s new breakfast menu is going national next month.

The starring item of the breakfast menu is the Waffle Taco.

The item is described by the company as “a warm waffle wrapped around a hearty sausage patty or flavorful bacon, with fluffy scrambled eggs and cheese, and served with a side of sweet syrup.”

Here’s a photo of the sausage version:

Taco bell waffle taco Taco Bell

And one with bacon:

Taco bell waffle taco baconTaco Bell

