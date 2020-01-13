I ate at both Taco Bell and Del Taco to see how the chains compared, and Taco Bell was better in every way except 2

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell and Del Taco are the two major fast-food chains that sell Tex-Mex food.

Tex-Mex food occupies a special place in America’s stomach.

It’s not Mexican, but it comes from the Southwest region of the US that used to be part of Mexico and New Spain. Like burritos? You can thank Tejanos. Tacos? They’re as American as apple pie, spaghetti and meatballs, and fortune cookies.

Today, there are two major American fast-food chains that sell Tex-Mex food: Taco Bell and Del Taco. Both were founded in California by men with no Mexican heritage. The concept at the core of both brands is the same: cheap, tasty food made from tortillas, beef, beans, and cheese.

I sampled as much as I could stomach from both chains’ menus. I attempted to order a representative spread of food from each chain for a total cost of about $US60 per meal.

Here’s how my meals compared:

I went to a Taco Bell in my neighbourhood in Brooklyn. Turns out in New York, it’s hard to find a Taco Bell that isn’t a Cantina.

Cantina locations are different from regular Taco Bells in that they serve alcohol and have a more upscale interior design.

The digs inside weren’t fancy. But I don’t come to Taco Bell for the ambience — unless maybe it’s a Cantina.

People say Taco Bell only uses five ingredients in its food. But five ingredients can be combined in countless ways, and the Taco Bell menu is a testament to that.

What are the limits of the human stomach? That is a question that I ask myself every day, and a question my body will likely answer in the near future.

All prices are specific to the Brooklyn location I went to, and are as written on my receipt.

One of the weirdest things on Taco Bell’s menu, in my opinion, is the Mexican Pizza ($US4.99).

It’s two fried corn tortillas layered with beans and beef, then topped with cheese and tomatoes.

It’s both very fun and very confusing at the same time, and eating it is kind of just a more efficient nacho-eating experience.

I couldn’t deny that it was actually pretty tasty: Crunchy, salty, and cheesy, it’s everything I would want in a late-night snack.

The Crunchwrap Supreme ($US4.99) is truly gorgeous, but also confusing. There are layers of beef and queso, a hard corn tortilla, and a bunch of lettuce and tomato.

The combination of soft and hard tortilla is unpleasant, and it basically tastes like a taco. There’s nothing supreme about it.

This is a Seven-Layer Burrito ($US3.79). It has beans, rice, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce, and guac.

Unfortunately, it’s just gross. It tastes how poo smells, and it’s because of the bean paste inside.

Next up, Taco Bell’s classic beef soft taco ($US1.99). Don’t let the sad, soggy exterior fool you.

This mushy mouthful is actually packed with flavour and texture.

At this point, I’d learned that “supreme” in Taco Bell lingo just means “with tomatoes and sour cream.”

The Soft Taco Supreme ($US2.99) almost looks like a burrito. In fact, it’s pretty much a Burrito Supreme, just with less tortilla.

But what a difference they make. The extra freshness from the tomatoes and tang of the sour cream add a whole new dimension to the beef and carbs of the soft taco.

Although the Soft Taco Supreme had more filling than the soft taco, it did have less meat. I didn’t mind, but I can imagine some might.

Taco Bell’s hard taco ($US1.99) is my go-to menu item at the chain.

It’s simple but classic: Taco Bell’s greasy beef mix, lettuce, and shredded cheese in a hard shell.

Something about it always manages to nuke my junk food cravings, yet it still manages to taste fresh and balanced.

The Chalupa Supreme ($US3.99) is essentially a hard shell Taco Supreme (with tomatoes!) and a poofy fried shell instead of a non-poofy fried shell.

Taco Bell has figured out the magic trick to making its food taste even better: more fried dough.

The fluffy, oily chalupa shell brings out the tang of the sour cream and the salty, fatty beef mixture.

It’s the one Taco Bell item I tried that hit all the flavours and textures one wants from a Taco Bell bite.

Doritos Locos Tacos ($US2.69) are what gave Taco Bell new life this decade.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider



By infusing its classic corn tortilla shells with Dorito powder, Taco Bell infused its brand with new zest.

Doritos Locos are like “x-treme” versions of the hard shell tacos. But it’s sad that the nacho cheese flavour is the only Doritos Locos flavour that remains. Whatever happened to the spice?

Up next, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch ($US4.39).

Whose idea was it to put a soft tortilla on top of a hard corn shell? I thought the era of carbs upon carbs was over.

This was neither very cheesy nor very crunchy. The two conflicting layers of carbs detracted from the taste of what was otherwise a very serviceable taco.

The Beefy Fritos Burrito ($US2.89) is one of the items I was most excited to try. Fritos are great. Beef is great. Burritos are great.

But this was one of the biggest disappointments of my meal. “Beefy” isn’t how I’d describe it. More like ricey, tortilla-ey, and dry. The Fritos were barely there. It tasted like regret.

Quesadillas are pretty hard to mess up. It’s cheese, tortilla, and heat. I got mine with chicken ($US4.99).

This quesadilla did not disappoint. The gooey cheese was pungent, and the jalapeño sauce added an extra kick.

Like a good book, the chicken quesadilla was hard to put down. But there’s no rest for the hungry. Next, it was time for a dessert break.

The first time I ordered cinnamon twists ($US1.69) from Taco Bell, I was expecting churros. So getting these air-light, Pirate’s Booty-like cinnamon puffs was a major disappointment.

But once I got past the fact that these weren’t churros, I had to concede that these were actually pretty good.

Taco Bell partnered with Cinnabon to create these little balls of fried dough they call Cinnabon Delights ($US1.69 for two).

They’re dusted with cinnamon sugar, which is always a bonus.

They’re filled with an extra delicious surprise — sour and sweet cream cheese frosting. My perfect dessert.

I entered my final stretch of salty foods, starting with Nachos Supreme ($US3.99). They’re a bunch of tortilla chips topped with queso, beef, beans, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Mostly, it’s not that bad. Taco Bell’s beef tastes pretty good, and sour cream and tomatoes don’t do much harm.

But the real bad idea here was putting Taco Bell’s disgusting bean paste on these flavourless triangles of cardboard.

Taco Bell’s Power Menu Bowls are basically more basic Chipotle bowls. I got a Chicken Power Bowl ($US7.69).

All the ingredients are the same: rice, chicken, beans (whole beans, not paste!), pico de gallo, guac, lettuce, cheese, and more. But the quality of it all is significantly worse.

That said, it’s actually quite tasty. All the combined ingredients make for a decent balance of flavour and texture.

Finally, I was at the end of my meal. My last item was a Beef Quesarito ($US4.29).

This cheesy monstrosity is a burrito whose wrapper is a quesadilla. And it’s every bit as delicious as it sounds.

What makes it extra gooey and great is its smoky chipotle sauce, which joins hands with all the cheese to become one ultimate creature of comfort food.

At the end of my meal, I was pretty satisfied. When you go to Taco Bell, you get what you expect.

I also went to a Del Taco in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, on a recent trip to the West Coast.

The Del Taco I went to was pretty shiny inside. Fanciness level: between Chipotle and Taco Bell.

As it was late afternoon, it was fairly empty when I went.

I was alone and therefore got more than a couple of strange looks when I ordered enough food to feed a small church congregation.

All prices are specific to the East Hollywood location I went to, and are as written on my receipt.

I started with the most iconic Tex-Mex items on my table: hard shell tacos.

The Del Taco ($US1.49) is Del Taco’s flagship taco. Go figure.

It’s the Del Taco equivalent to a supreme hard shell taco at Taco Bell.

But even though all the ingredients are the same, the Del Taco is just kind of ok.

Objectively, it has similar — possibly even fresher — ingredients than a Taco Bell taco. But the flavour simply falls short.

Del Taco was an early leader in the movement towards plant-based meat alternatives.

The Beyond Taco ($US2.49) is basically the Del Taco with Beyond Meat filling instead of beef.

It doesn’t taste unlike a beef taco. But it also doesn’t taste quite like one either. The dominant flavour in this taco is salt.

Del Taco’s fries ($US2.29 for a small size) are crinkle-cut, which is universally known to be the worst cut of fries. However, they were decently crispy and salty. I was satisfied.

Del Taco’s chips and guac ($US1.49) were also another impressive point. The chips were much larger and more substantial than Taco Bell’s chips.

As a result, they’re much more flavorful.

And Del Taco’s guac is real guac. Unlike Taco Bell’s airy avocado cream, Del Taco’s guac is thick and goopy. As it should be.

Del Taco’s Queso Nachos ($US3.99) are significantly fancier than Taco Bell’s. They come with real jalapeño slices.

However, even though the ingredients are independently better, they don’t come together in the same magic way that Taco Bell’s nacho toppings do, and the queso tastes fishy.

Sadly, chips are where Del Taco’s advantages over Taco Bell end.

I got the Avocado Veggie Bowl ($US5.39), which comes with a whole avocado quarter. But it honestly needs more flavour to work.

You can’t just slap things in a bowl and expect them to taste good together. And in this case, they don’t.

Del Taco is testing a new line of “kitchen crafted tacos” that, from what I can tell, more closely resemble “real” tacos.

At first glance, they looked pretty gorgeous. Fresh avocado, cabbage, cilantro, and pickled onion were a colourful feast for my eyes.

Little did I know, the tough, unappetizing meat below was waiting to sabotage its fellow toppings.

The beef in the Steakhouse Taco ($US2.69) just wasn’t good. It was chewy and tasted kind of off. The fresh toppings were fine, however, and I appreciated the inclusion of fries.

I imagine this is how this taco was created. Bro 1: Dude, I’m hungry. Let’s get tacos, dude. Bro 2: Yeah sure like, tacos are cool, but like, what about steak and fries, dude? Bro 1: Por que no los dos, mi amigo? (cue fist-bump)

The Chimichurri Steak Taco ($US2.49), unfortunately, had the same downfall as the steakhouse taco: the steak.

By the time I bit into the Chicken Guac Taco ($US2.19), I began to sense a theme. Was Del Taco just bad at meat?

Finally, a glimmer of hope in the form of fish! Sure, the “fish” in Del Taco’s Beachside Fish Taco ($US2.89) is basically a fish finger. But because it’s battered and fried to oblivion, it actually tastes good.

The fish taco gives the fresh, tasty toppings a chance to finally shine. The mild yet crispy fish stays in the background, and that’s right where it should be.

Remember: it’s hard to mess up a quesadilla ($US2.89). Cheese plus tortilla equals magic.

Or at least, that’s what I thought before I picked up this stiff, wafer-like aberration.

The tortilla was crispy, and so was the cheese inside.

It was a hard, dry disappointment.

The Del Combo Burrito ($US3.59) was salty mush inside a doughy tortilla. Pass.

I had been excited to see that tamales ($US4.38 for two) were a seasonal item on the menu. I’m a regular customer of many a tamale lady in my neighbourhood.

But crumbly, flavourless corn flour parted to reveal shredded pork so dry it was stringy.

Strangely enough, Del Taco sells burgers. I was curious as to why a taco chain would bother selling burgers.

The Del cheeseburger ($US2.99) is a perfectly fine burger. But nothing about it sets it apart from any other burger chain’s burgers. At best, it’s on par with the best of the worst.

The beef was fairly tender and juicy, but the bun was slightly burnt and the toppings carelessly arranged.

Thankfully, Del Taco’s mini churros ($US1.09 for two) were much more successful than almost everything else on its menu.

The crispy, sugar-dusted exterior gave way to a soft, buttery interior.

A churro it certainly was, and the most basic of churros, like the most basic of pizzas, is still pretty good.

Overall, my meal at Del Taco was one of the most disappointing ones I’ve had at a fast-food joint.

It seemed the chain was trying too hard too hard to be something it’s not: a Mexican chain. Instead of focusing on its strengths, Del Taco tried too hard to innovate. There’s nothing wrong with trying something new, but as my art teacher always told me, you have to get the basics down before you can break the rules.

Del Taco does outshine its larger sibling in two main areas: both its chips and its guac are levels above Taco Bell’s. The ingredients in my meal also generally seemed to be of better quality.

But in fast food, taste is king. And while Taco Bell may not have any pretenses of grandeur or authenticity, it has taste down to a tee.

Taco Bell knows what its fans want, and it gives them just that. And for that, I crown Taco Bell king of fast-food Tex-Mex.

