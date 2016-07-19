People are furious after a Taco Bell worker allegedly refused to serve law enforcement officers

Law enforcement officers were not welcome at an Alabama Taco Bell last weekend.

On Saturday night, a cashier at a Phenix City, Alabama Taco Bell turned away two sheriff’s deputies due to their status as law enforcement officers, reports the Ledger Enquirer.

“They thought the cashier was kidding,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told the Ledger Enquirer. “When they realised she wasn’t, they left. It is very disappointing that officers would be treated in such a negative fashion because we try to treat everyone with respect.”

Tammy Bush Mayo, who is married to a Lee County deputy sheriff, took to Facebook to speak out again the incident, in a post that has been shared more than 1,000 times since Saturday night.

“This really disturbs me that people have started treating law enforcement professionals in this manner when these same law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day to protect all people, including this woman with a very bad attitude at Taco Bell,” the post reads.



According to Taco Bell, the action is not a restaurant policy — nationally or locally — but instead the act of a single employee.

The cashier responsible was fired on Sunday.

The incident in Phenix City is the latest in a number of situations in which restaurant employees refused to serve customers. In June, a Cook Out employee was fired for being unwilling to serve Donald Trump supporters, and last week, a Chinese food restaurant briefly banned law enforcement officers from the premises.

