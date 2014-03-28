Taco Bell President Reveals The Company Will Add Even More Breakfast Items

Taco Bell President Brian Niccol said Thursday that the fast food chain is already planning to expand its breakfast menu, which launched nationally this morning.

“We are just getting started with the breakfast menu,” Niccol wrote in an “Ask Me Anything” question-and-answer session on Reddit.

“People love the Taco Bell Breakfast menu and there is definitely more to come,” he added. “In fact, there are a few new breakfast items in test right now.”

Niccol didn’t provide any details on the new items.

Here’s a few other highlights from the AMA:

Q: Is there some type of dream food you would want to add to the menu, but haven’t had a chance to yet?

Niccol: Cerveza.

Q: How much have your sales increased in Colorado since the legalization of marijuana?

Niccol: 420% (But seriously what is 4/20?)

Q: Only [releasing the breakfast menu] to America? When is this coming to Canada?

Niccol: When you take Justin Bieber back.

Q: What’s the worst thing about being the president of Taco Bell?

Niccol: It is the greatest job ever. Only thing better would be the CEO…

Q: What’s really in your “meat”?

Niccol: This is going to surprise you… our beef is beef with wonderful seasonings and I eat it every day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.