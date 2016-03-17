Taco Bell is testing an inverted Quesarito

Kate Taylor
Taco Bell CoreImgur

Taco Bell is now testing a new take on the Quesarito.

The chain is serving the “Core Burrito” in Toledo, Ohio, reports Brand Eating.

As opposed to the Quesarito, which uses a cheesy quesadilla to wrap up a burrito, this dish features a core of melted cheese, enveloped in a traditional burrito.

The location is testing two versions: the Spicy Core Burrito, with a core of jalapenos mixed with nacho and shredded cheese, and the Crunch Core Burrito, which swaps out the jalapenos for red tortilla strips.

The Core Burritos are currently priced at $1.99 for the season ground beef version.

Taco Bell has previously tested a number of hits in Toledo, including the Quesalupa. According to Brand Eating, the Core Burritos were also tested for a limited time in Southern California last December.

So far, the handful of customers’ opinions on the product that have trickled out online have been generally positive.

 

NOW WATCH: We tried Taco Bell’s new Quesalupa

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.