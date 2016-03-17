Taco Bell is testing an inverted Quesarito

Taco Bell is now testing a new take on the Quesarito.

The chain is serving the “Core Burrito” in Toledo, Ohio, reports Brand Eating.

As opposed to the Quesarito, which uses a cheesy quesadilla to wrap up a burrito, this dish features a core of melted cheese, enveloped in a traditional burrito.

Pls give me an Eight Core burrito pic.twitter.com/M5xamhnmAw

— Tron Bonne Jovi (@Einies_) March 15, 2016

The location is testing two versions: the Spicy Core Burrito, with a core of jalapenos mixed with nacho and shredded cheese, and the Crunch Core Burrito, which swaps out the jalapenos for red tortilla strips.

The Core Burritos are currently priced at $1.99 for the season ground beef version.

Taco Bell has previously tested a number of hits in Toledo, including the Quesalupa. According to Brand Eating, the Core Burritos were also tested for a limited time in Southern California last December.

So far, the handful of customers’ opinions on the product that have trickled out online have been generally positive.

Can we get this new cheesy core burrito to stay at Taco Bell please. #sogood

— Jade LaScala (@jadeybugggg) March 12, 2016

Taco bells new spicy cheesy core burrito is 10/10

— marrah rebel (@marrahrebel) March 11, 2016

