Taco Bell May Have Found Its Next Smash Hit

One of Taco Bell’s newest test products has potential to become its next smash hit.

The cheese quesadilla-wrapped burrito, called the Quesarito, is Taco Bell’s best-selling test product since the test of the Doritos Locos Taco, which is the chain’s most successful menu item in history, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.

We reached out to Taco Bell for confirmation and are waiting to hear back.

The company is planning to launch the Quesarito nationwide in the second half of this year, according to NRN.

“It’s a killer product,” Taco Bell president Brian Niccol told the publication in a February interview. “It’s lighting it up.”

The item would be the latest addition to Taco Bell’s offerings since the launch of its breakfast menu in late March. Of all the new offerings, the A.M. Crunchwrap has been the most successful, Baird Equity Research analysts wrote in a recent note after attending Taco Bell’s investor meeting Thursday.

Taco Bell began testing the Quesarito in Oklahoma City earlier this year. The company just released a breakfast version with eggs instead of rice.

Here’s a look at the Breakfast Quesarito.

