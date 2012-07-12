Taco Bell Smacks Down Old Spice On Twitter

Don’t mess with Taco Bell on Twitter or you’re going to get burned.



Old Spice experienced the wrath of the tacos firsthand when it got this little zinger after the P&G-owned deodorant brand tweeted a snarky swipe at Taco Bell:

Photo: Twitter

Touché.

Most corporate Twitter accounts are mind-numbingly boring, but many get tons of followers because of sheer brand recognition and offering deals or free stuff.

Not Old Spice and Taco Bell. They’ve each built big social media fanbases by being funny and real. This is something all those boring brands need to learn. It’s not about marketing. It’s about being authentic.

[via Copyranter at Buzzfeed]

