Taco Bell Is Facing Its Biggest Slump In Years

Taco Bell is in a rut.

A huge sales boost from the Doritos Locos Taco is wearing off, writes Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

Subsequent new products, like the breakfast menu and the Spicy Chicken Doritos Locos Taco, have failed to impress consumers.

The Doritos Locos Taco, which is ground beef, cheese, sour cream, and lettuce encased in a cheesy shell, is the brand’s best-selling item of all time.

The popularity helped boost Taco Bell sales 13% in the second quarter of 2012, according to Wong.

Since then, growth has slowed. Sales fell in the first quarter of 2014 for the first time in years.

Taco Bell is aggressive about launching new products, aiming for eight to 10 releases a year.

The brand most recently announced a high-end protein menu with burrito bowls and steak tacos.

For the less health-conscious, Taco Bell just launched a quesarito — a burrito-wrapped quesadilla.

Despite its recent slump, Taco Bell is faring much better than other fast food brands.

McDonald’s and Burger King have faced declining sales in recent years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.