We Tested Taco Bell's Hot New Menu Item -- Here's The Verdict

Taco Bell is rolling out the Quesarito nationwide on Monday.

The cheese-quesadilla-wrapped burrito is expected to be the Mexican chain’s next smash hit, and we got a chance to try it before it hits stomachs everywhere.

Here’s what the Quesarito looked like when we unwrapped the packaging and cut into the middle.

The Quesarito comes with rice, chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, with a choice of beef, shredded chicken, or steak.

The suggested retail price is $US1.99 for seasoned beef (650 calories; 34g total fat), $US2.79 for shredded chicken (620 calories; 30g total fat), and $US2.99 for steak (640 calories; 31g total fat).

The warm quesadilla that encompasses the burrito has melted cheddar cheese inside.

Our Quesarito came with beef. Here’s a look at the inside of the burrito.

Enough pictures. It was time to dig in.

Our first thoughts? Delicious. It was savory with a nice kick, and we tasted a little bit of everything in each bite. The burrito stayed together well, and was the perfect size for one-handed eating on the go.

It wasn’t too greasy, either, which we didn’t expect.

But after a couple bites, we realised there were some elements that were lacking.

First of all, we would have liked the outside tortilla to be crispier. We also felt there wasn’t enough cheese in the quesadilla.

This is what the inside of the burrito looked like. Plenty of meat and rice.

Now look inside the quesadilla itself. It was a little light on the cheese.

Tech reporter Dylan Love thought it was satisfying, but needed some extra flavour.

“My post-lunch slump was almost instantly repaired with a few bites of this delightfully curious thing,” he said. “But you gotta use the hot sauce, otherwise you’re just joking yourself.”

Taco Bell began testing the Quesarito in Oklahoma City earlier this year. The company says it’s the best-selling test product since the test of the test of the Doritos Locos Taco, which is the chain’s most successful menu item ever.

If this launch goes well, there might be a breakfast version on the way.

