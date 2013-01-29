Taco Bell Pulled This Anti-Vegetable Attack Ad

Taco Bell pulled a new commercial that mocks vegetable eaters after advocate groups complained that it sent the wrong message.



The 15-second spot, created by DraftFCB, showed a dude bringing a veggie tray to a football watch party, much to the hostess’ dismay. A voice-over says that everyone knows that bringing veggies to game day “is like punting at fourth and one. It’s a cop-out and secretly, people kind of hate you for it.”

According to the centre for Science in the Public Interest, “It’s bad enough that there aren’t many ads on television for broccoli, kale, or carrots. The last thing healthy fruits and vegetables needed was to be the subject of attack ads. We are delighted that Taco Bell is pulling an ad that urged people not to bring veggie trays to their Super Bowl parties, but to instead bring 12-packs of Taco Bell’s tacos.”

A Taco Bell spokesperson clarified, “We didn’t want anyone to misinterpret the intent of the ad.”

Watch the offending spot below:



