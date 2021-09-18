I tried Taco Bell’s new chicken sandwich tacos and was surprised by how juicy they tasted

- I tried Taco Bell’s new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco and Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.
- Both feature all-white chicken meat with a tortilla-chip coating and Taco Bell’s chipotle sauce.
- I was surprised by how juicy the chicken was, and loved the jalapeños in the spicy version.
So when I heard that Taco Bell was diving into the fast-food chicken sandwich wars with its own taco hybrid, I knew I had to check it out.
Not one to be left behind, Taco Bell announced back in March that it was testing a new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco in its Nashville and Charlotte locations in North Carolina.
But after six long months, the sandwich — and its spicy sister — have finally gone national.
Everything is topped with Taco Bell’s signature creamy chipotle sauce and served in a warm and puffy flatbread that’s been “shaped in an iconic taco form,” they added.
Its Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco features the same ingredients as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, along with the addition of jalapeño peppers.
“Every once in a while, something comes along that shakes everything up,” it continues. “The only thing the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco has in common with said sandwiches is the name. Because, honestly, putting chicken between two slices of bread just doesn’t cut it anymore.”
It’s a great message, but when I unwrapped my Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco I was surprised to find that there just wasn’t much to it. It’s not just chicken between two slices of bread, but it’s mostly just chicken in some flatbread. There were no veggies, and I could only see flecks of the chipotle sauce underneath the chicken.
The chicken also had great color, and the skin looked deliciously crispy.
Had I been too quick to judge? It was time to find out.
The flatbread was also softer than I expected, reminding me of the pita you’d eat with a good gyro sandwich. It was sturdy and held the chicken nicely, and was still warm even though I had picked it up at the drive-thru 10 minutes earlier.
But something was still missing. This was supposed to be a sandwich, but there was no lettuce, tomatoes, or anything else to add some more texture and depth of flavor. It was just kind of boring, to be honest.
“It’s just chicken with a little piece of bread,” my dad told me as he took a few bites of his sandwich taco. “It’s not a meal.”
I topped the sandwich off with some of Taco Bell’s hot sauce, which also added some more depth. And, as with the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, the chicken was deliciously juicy.
Both of the freezes are really refreshing and reminded me so much of the ICEE drinks I used to always get at the movie theater as a kid. The wild strawberry is deliciously sweet, while the blue raspberry tastes almost like cotton candy. And the lemonade flavor shines in both beverages without overpowering them.
They’d be great on a hot day, and would also mix really well with some vodka (just saying!).
But the juicy — and hefty — piece of chicken in each of my sandwich-tacos really impressed me, so I have faith that Taco Bell can still become a game changer in the ongoing fast-food chicken sandwich wars.
It just needs a few tweaks first.