I tried Taco Bell’s new chicken sandwich tacos and was surprised by how juicy they tasted

The chicken tasted as good as it looked, but the sandwich definitely needed more oomph.

I was pleasantly surprised by how juicy the chicken tasted. The meat was surprisingly thick and really nicely cooked, and the delicious chipotle sauce gave each bite some heat.

The flatbread was also softer than I expected, reminding me of the pita you’d eat with a good gyro sandwich. It was sturdy and held the chicken nicely, and was still warm even though I had picked it up at the drive-thru 10 minutes earlier.

But something was still missing. This was supposed to be a sandwich, but there was no lettuce, tomatoes, or anything else to add some more texture and depth of flavor. It was just kind of boring, to be honest.

“It’s just chicken with a little piece of bread,” my dad told me as he took a few bites of his sandwich taco. “It’s not a meal.”