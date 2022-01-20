Search

I tried Taco Bell’s new $2 burritos, and the best one had the simplest ingredients

Anneta Konstantinides
Taco Bell Fiesta Veggie Burrito
I tried Taco Bell’s three new $2 burritos, including the Fiesta Veggie Burrito (pictured). Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
  • Taco Bell has launched three new $2 burritos to kick of 2022. 
  • I recently tried the Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. 
  • I loved the Fiesta Veggie and Chipotle Ranch burritos, which were packed with delicious flavors. 
Taco Bell has three brand-new burritos — and they each only cost $2.
Taco Bell's new Beefy Melt, Chipotle Chicken Ranch, and Fiesta Veggie Burritos
has three new $2 burritos on its menu. Taco Bell
Taco Bell recently announced it’s kicking off 2022 with a new “Cravings Value Menu.” 

Items from Taco Bell’s former dollar menu — like the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco — are still available at the same price. But the Cravings Value Menu now also features three new flavors for an extra dollar: the Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. 

As a huge Taco Bell fan, I knew I needed to take these three new burritos for a spin.
Anneta at Taco Bell Pacifica
I love testing Taco Bell’s new menu items. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I’ve been a big supporter of Taco Bell’s recent burrito additions. The chain’s Grilled Cheese Burrito was one of its most exciting new menu items in years, and its follow-up with the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito (and its spicy sister) was even more impressive. 

So both my hopes and expectations were high when I visited my local Taco Bell this week to see how the new flavors stacked up. Would the chain be able to deliver three more home runs? 

First up was the Beefy Melt Burrito.
Taco Bell Beefy Melt Burrito
‘s Beefy Melt Burrito. Taco Bell
Taco Bell’s new Beefy Melt Burrito includes seasoned rice, seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, a three-cheese blend, and sour cream all wrapped in a warm tortilla, according to the chain’s website
When I unwrapped the Beefy Melt Burrito, I couldn’t help but feel a little underwhelmed.
Taco Bell Beefy Melt Burrito
Taco Bell’s Beefy Melt Burrito didn’t looking very exciting when I unwrapped it. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
Of the three new flavors, the Beefy Melt Burrito was the one I had been most excited about. Its promotional pictures reminded me of the Grilled Cheese and Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burritos, which seemed like a very good sign. 

Yet unlike its predecessors, which had been oozing with cheese from the moment I unwrapped them, the Beefy Melt Burrito just looked kind of naked and average at first glance.

But like a good book, you should never judge a burrito by its cover — or, erm, tortilla. The real test, I knew, was all in the taste. 

Unfortunately, the Beefy Melt Burrito was a pretty big disappointment.
Taco Bell Beefy Melt Burrito
The Beefy Melt Burrito was as dry as it looked. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
The burrito ended up being as dry as it looked. I couldn’t taste the nacho cheese sauce at all and barely got any beef. At first, I thought I was given a vegetarian burrito instead, until I saw a few shredded pieces of meat hidden under the rice. 

Overall, the burrito just didn’t have much going for it. There was no real flavor except for the rice and definitely not enough cheese, meat, or sauce. 

Thankfully, though, the two Taco Bell burritos that followed were vast improvements. 

Next up was the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.
Taco Bell Chipotle Chicken Ranch Burrito
‘s Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito. Taco Bell
I was super excited to try the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, which looked very different from anything I’ve recently tested at the chain. 

According to Taco Bell’s website, this burrito includes grilled chicken, fiesta strips, avocado ranch sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla. 

The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito already looked promising as I unwrapped it.
Taco Bell Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito
The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito had nice grill marks. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
There were beautiful grill marks stamped across the tortilla, which felt far heftier than the Beefy Melt Burrito. 

Maybe there was still hope for this taste test. 

And as I took my first few bites, I loved how fresh the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito tasted.
Taco Bell Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito
The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito includes lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado ranch sauce. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
The Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito has such an interesting flavor. The grilled tortilla and lettuce gave each bite this invitingly crispy texture that reminded me of a deli wrap. The chicken was nicely cooked and seasoned, and the delicious ranch and chipotle sauces were well-distributed throughout the burrito. 

Plus all the veggies tasted super fresh — something Taco Bell has been hit or miss with in some of its recent offerings. Things were definitely looking up. 

Last but not least was the Fiesta Veggie Burrito.
Taco Bell Fiesta Veggie Burrito
‘s Fiesta Veggie Burrito. Taco Bell
The Fiesta Veggie Burrito comes with seasoned rice, black beans, red strips, Chipotle sauce, tomatoes, guacamole, a three-cheese blend, and reduced-fat sour cream, according to Taco Bell’s website
I could see black beans oozing out of my Fiesta Veggie Burrito before I even unwrapped it.
Taco Bell Fiesta Veggie Burrito
The Fiesta Veggie Burrito was clearly stuffed with black beans. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I hoped it was a sign that this $2 burrito would also be oozing with flavor.
Although it only has a few simple ingredients, the Fiesta Veggie Burrito was definitely my favorite.
Taco Bell Fiesta Veggie Burrito
The Fiesta Veggie Burrito had delicious guacamole. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
There’s an explosion of flavor when you bite into the appropriately named Fiesta Veggie Burrito, which is definitely a party for the taste buds. I was surprised by how much I loved the black beans, which had a great texture and paired really well with the seasoned rice. 

The guacamole, though, was definitely the star of the show. It tasted very fresh and was perfectly distributed. And the delicious flavor added depth to the burrito, keeping each bite interesting and exciting. This is a really great addition to Taco Bell’s vegetarian menu, especially as fans continue to wait for the return of the famously beloved Mexican Pizza. 

Overall, I thought two of the three new Taco Bell burritos were great — and would definitely order them again.
Anneta with Taco Bell Fiesta Veggie Burrito
I would definitely order some of Taco Bell’s new $2 burritos. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I love that Taco Bell is mixing things up with the new Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, and was even more impressed by the Fiesta Veggie Burrito’s exciting flavors. The Beefy Melt Burrito could definitely use a few tweaks (and a lot of sauce), but overall I think the chain’s new Cravings Value Menu has a lot to offer. 

Taco Bell has been delivering exciting new menu items pretty consistently, and I can’t wait to see what we get next. 

If you’re looking for more Taco Bell adventures until then, check out my complete review of the world’s most beautiful Taco Bell (which definitely lived up to its name). 

