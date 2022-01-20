I tried Taco Bell’s new $2 burritos, and the best one had the simplest ingredients

When I unwrapped the Beefy Melt Burrito, I couldn’t help but feel a little underwhelmed.

Of the three new flavors, the Beefy Melt Burrito was the one I had been most excited about. Its promotional pictures reminded me of the Grilled Cheese and Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burritos, which seemed like a very good sign.

Yet unlike its predecessors, which had been oozing with cheese from the moment I unwrapped them, the Beefy Melt Burrito just looked kind of naked and average at first glance.

But like a good book, you should never judge a burrito by its cover — or, erm, tortilla. The real test, I knew, was all in the taste.