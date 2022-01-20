I tried Taco Bell’s new $2 burritos, and the best one had the simplest ingredients

- Taco Bell has launched three new $2 burritos to kick of 2022.
- I recently tried the Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.
- I loved the Fiesta Veggie and Chipotle Ranch burritos, which were packed with delicious flavors.
Items from Taco Bell’s former dollar menu — like the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco — are still available at the same price. But the Cravings Value Menu now also features three new flavors for an extra dollar: the Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, and Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito.
So both my hopes and expectations were high when I visited my local Taco Bell this week to see how the new flavors stacked up. Would the chain be able to deliver three more home runs?
Yet unlike its predecessors, which had been oozing with cheese from the moment I unwrapped them, the Beefy Melt Burrito just looked kind of naked and average at first glance.
But like a good book, you should never judge a burrito by its cover — or, erm, tortilla. The real test, I knew, was all in the taste.
Overall, the burrito just didn’t have much going for it. There was no real flavor except for the rice and definitely not enough cheese, meat, or sauce.
Thankfully, though, the two Taco Bell burritos that followed were vast improvements.
According to Taco Bell’s website, this burrito includes grilled chicken, fiesta strips, avocado ranch sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla.
Maybe there was still hope for this taste test.
Plus all the veggies tasted super fresh — something Taco Bell has been hit or miss with in some of its recent offerings. Things were definitely looking up.
The guacamole, though, was definitely the star of the show. It tasted very fresh and was perfectly distributed. And the delicious flavor added depth to the burrito, keeping each bite interesting and exciting. This is a really great addition to Taco Bell’s vegetarian menu, especially as fans continue to wait for the return of the famously beloved Mexican Pizza.
Taco Bell has been delivering exciting new menu items pretty consistently, and I can’t wait to see what we get next.
If you’re looking for more Taco Bell adventures until then, check out my complete review of the world’s most beautiful Taco Bell (which definitely lived up to its name).