I tried Taco Bell’s new $2 burritos, and the best one had the simplest ingredients

As a huge Taco Bell fan, I knew I needed to take these three new burritos for a spin.

I’ve been a big supporter of Taco Bell’s recent burrito additions. The chain’s Grilled Cheese Burrito was one of its most exciting new menu items in years, and its follow-up with the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito (and its spicy sister) was even more impressive.

So both my hopes and expectations were high when I visited my local Taco Bell this week to see how the new flavors stacked up. Would the chain be able to deliver three more home runs?