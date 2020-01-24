Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries, and this time they have a spicy twist. Here's a sneak peek.

- Taco Bell is bringing back its coveted Nacho Fries on January 30.
- This time, they will come with an optional twist: buffalo chicken.
- I tried Taco Bell’s new Nacho Fries lineup, and I found that Taco Bell has a winning flavour combination on its hands.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Nacho Fries are coming back to Taco Bell on January 30, and this time there’s a new twist.
Tacos and fries go together like fries and queso – surprisingly well. That’s why fans will be cheering at the return of this not-quite-Tex-Mex cult favourite to Taco Bell’s menu.
Ever since Nacho Fries first came out in 2018, fans have been clamoring for their permanent return. But, until now, these spiced spuds have left fans out in the cold.
In the heart of this frigid winter, Taco Bell is finally giving the people what they want. Nacho Fries are back, baby, and they have a hot new optional flavour topping: buffalo chicken.
I attended a tasting for Taco Bell’s new Nacho Fries lineup at a Taco Bell in New York. Here’s the rundown:
Nacho Fries will come in three forms: plain, loaded, and burrito.
The most basic building block of all three? The nacho fry itself.
A nacho fry is basically a fry dusted with vaguely “Mexican-inspired” seasoning and dipped in queso.
Fries and cheese together? What is this, Canada? I mean, poutine is great. And so are these Nacho Fries.
While the seasoning itself is nothing special, it sure does make Taco Bell’s crispy, gooey fry stand out.
Add warm, melted cheese, and you have a belt-busting winner.
What’s better than putting nacho toppings on top of nacho-flavored fries?
Only there’s something special about this mountain of cheesy fried potato. It’s slathered with buffalo chicken sauce.
Buffalo chicken at Taco Bell? You bet your buns.
All this queso, melted cheese, and sour cream mixed in with crispy-soft Nacho Fries and tangy, spicy buffalo chicken — it’s every bit as good as it sounds.
It’s perfectly balanced, but the buffalo sauce provides a hefty kick for those who like their fries hot. And chicken-y.
There are also chunks of chicken in this, but the best-tasting chicken is the stuff that’s been so macerated it looks like pulled pork.
One can have their Nacho Fries and burrito them too.
You can stuff all the other stuff into a flour tortilla to make it easier to get a bite of everything.
It still tastes pretty great, but the fries are definitely less crispy once squished into a tortilla.
My personal favourite is the loaded version, which, to me, most closely embodies the spirit of nachos.
But however you choose to consume your Nacho Fries, it’s hard to go wrong.
In short, rejoice! For they have returned, and they won’t be here long.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.