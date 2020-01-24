Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries, and this time they have a spicy twist. Here's a sneak peek.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Nacho Fries are back, baby.

Taco Bell is bringing back its coveted Nacho Fries on January 30.

This time, they will come with an optional twist: buffalo chicken.

I tried Taco Bell’s new Nacho Fries lineup, and I found that Taco Bell has a winning flavour combination on its hands.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nacho Fries are coming back to Taco Bell on January 30, and this time there’s a new twist.

Tacos and fries go together like fries and queso – surprisingly well. That’s why fans will be cheering at the return of this not-quite-Tex-Mex cult favourite to Taco Bell’s menu.

Ever since Nacho Fries first came out in 2018, fans have been clamoring for their permanent return. But, until now, these spiced spuds have left fans out in the cold.

In the heart of this frigid winter, Taco Bell is finally giving the people what they want. Nacho Fries are back, baby, and they have a hot new optional flavour topping: buffalo chicken.

I attended a tasting for Taco Bell’s new Nacho Fries lineup at a Taco Bell in New York. Here’s the rundown:

Nacho Fries will come in three forms: plain, loaded, and burrito.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.

The most basic building block of all three? The nacho fry itself.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.

A nacho fry is basically a fry dusted with vaguely “Mexican-inspired” seasoning and dipped in queso.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.

Fries and cheese together? What is this, Canada? I mean, poutine is great. And so are these Nacho Fries.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries dipped in queso.

While the seasoning itself is nothing special, it sure does make Taco Bell’s crispy, gooey fry stand out.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries dipped in queso.

Add warm, melted cheese, and you have a belt-busting winner.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries dipped in queso.

What’s better than putting nacho toppings on top of nacho-flavored fries?

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries.

Only there’s something special about this mountain of cheesy fried potato. It’s slathered with buffalo chicken sauce.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries.

Buffalo chicken at Taco Bell? You bet your buns.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries.

All this queso, melted cheese, and sour cream mixed in with crispy-soft Nacho Fries and tangy, spicy buffalo chicken — it’s every bit as good as it sounds.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries.

It’s perfectly balanced, but the buffalo sauce provides a hefty kick for those who like their fries hot. And chicken-y.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries.

There are also chunks of chicken in this, but the best-tasting chicken is the stuff that’s been so macerated it looks like pulled pork.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

One can have their Nacho Fries and burrito them too.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito.

You can stuff all the other stuff into a flour tortilla to make it easier to get a bite of everything.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito.

It still tastes pretty great, but the fries are definitely less crispy once squished into a tortilla.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito.

My personal favourite is the loaded version, which, to me, most closely embodies the spirit of nachos.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries.

But however you choose to consume your Nacho Fries, it’s hard to go wrong.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Burrito.

In short, rejoice! For they have returned, and they won’t be here long.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.