You Can Now Order Taco Bell On Your Phone

Taco Bell released a new mobile ordering app on Tuesday.

The app allows users to customise and pay for their orders, then pick up the food at a drive-thru or in the store. The app, which has been in development for more than two years, is available for iPhone and Android.

Ahead of announcing the app’s release, Taco Bell blacked out its website and social media accounts Tuesday morning. The move was likely meant to bring attention to the app’s release.

Mobile ordering apps are becoming more common among fast food chains.

Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s, and Pizza Hut all have digital ordering apps. McDonald’s is currently testing a similar app.

