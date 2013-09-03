Taco Bell's Marketing Moves Are Turning The Company Around [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Ad Age named Taco Bell its Marketer of the Year. The publication said the company’s use of social media and smart rebranding campaigns made the most of the $US280 million it spent on measured media last year.

GlaxoSmithKline consolidated its global media buying and planning account with WPP’s GroupM. The drug manufacturer will keep Omnicom’s PHD as its lead media agency for the United States.

Online clothing seller Karmaloop is using risque Snapchats to target younger audiences.

The trailer for Ron Howard’s documentary on Jay-Z’s “Made in America” festival is pretty awesome. Featuring the Jigga Man, Pearl Jam, and others, the ad for the Showtime documentary plays up the idea that in tough times, the festival is something people can believe in.

Cadillac embraces a more egalitarian message in its latest ad campaign from new agency Rogue. The new campaign urges consumers to “Work Hard. Be Lucky.”

CBS and Time Warner Cable ended their contract dispute.

People Magazine is preparing a new subscription model to generate higher revenues.

Companies need a head of content, strategy, creation, and distribution, The Media Kitchen president Barry Lowenthal says.

McDonald’s is turning some of its tables into wireless-enabled racetracks for children who download an app made by DDB.

Havas CEO David Jones said the Publicis-Omnicom merger won’t present his firm with a scale issue.

