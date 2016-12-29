Taco Bell is finally serving loaded fries in the US -- but there's a catch

Taco Bell UK Taco Bell’s new loaded fries test looks a lot like the fries the chain current sells in the UK.

Taco Bell is finally serving its world-renowned loaded fries in the US — but it’s just a small-scale test at this point.

At least one location in Irvine, California, where Taco Bell’s headquarters are located, is now testing new seasoned french fries, the food industry blog Brand Eating reported.

The fries can be served simply with “habanero” seasoning or loaded with all the toppings of the chain’s Nachos Supreme, minus beans: beef, tomatoes, nacho cheese, sour cream, and additional add-ons like guacamole, bacon, and jalapeño peppers.

A few photos of the nacho-fries mashup are already popping up on Instagram:

Apparently, the Irvine location is also serving as a test market for Taco Bell’s “crispy chicken chips,” the chain’s take on chicken nuggets.

Fries alone cost just 50 cents, while “Bell Grande” fries cost $2.

Taco Bell locations around the world already serve variations on loaded fries.

In Japan, loaded fries come with cheddar and nacho cheese, beef, sour cream, and green onions. Taco Bell Guatemala has an entire fry menu, and Latin American Taco Bell locations serve up “Papas Supreme.” In Chile, in addition to loaded fries, there’s even a burrito stuffed with fries. Taco Bell in Canada serves Fries Supreme, Cheesy Fries, and Chilli Cheese Fries.

Taco Bell Chile Taco Bell already sells loaded fries in Chile.

“We’ve tested fries in the US previously,” Taco Bell spokeswoman Laura Nedbal told Business Insider in August. “We’re always looking for new items to test, so if we see a good fit for a particular region, we would never say never to testing them again.”

In August, Business Insider wrote that “American customers deserve a chance to try the nacho-fries mashup.” Now it looks like US customers have the chance to prove that demand for Taco Bell fries exists — if they live in Irvine, California.





