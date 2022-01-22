Taco Bell is launching a business school to teach employees what it takes to become a franchise owner

The school will offer employees a six-week ‘bootcamp.’ Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Taco Bell is opening a business school to help employees learn the skills required to become future franchise owners.

The fast-food chain partnered with the University of Louisville for the project.

Taco Bell Business School will teach employees working in higher-level positions the skills needed to own and operate a Taco Bell restaurant as a franchisee, according to Entrepreneur Europe.

“It’s going to be seasoned general managers that are probably running fairly decent-sized restaurants that are qualified to be on this path,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King told the outlet.

King said he’s excited about giving his employees access to further education, “whether you want to just be more equipped to do your job today, whether you want to learn more, if you want to understand more about franchising and the relationship with between franchisee and franchisor.”

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The program consists of a six-week “bootcamp,” which will offer employees critical lessons in business. This includes financing, marketing, and human resource protocols, per Entrepreneur.

According to the outlet, the first class will commence in February 2022.

Earlier this month, Taco Bell rolled out a nationwide taco subscription program. Anyone in the US can buy a Taco Lover’s pass for $10, which can be redeemed for one taco per day for 30 days.