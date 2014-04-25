Taco Bell Is Launching An Upscale Mexican Chain

Taco Bell is launching a new upscale taco chain.

The restaurant, called U.S. Taco Co. and Urban Taproom, will feature a menu of 10 premium tacos, thick-cut fries, milkshakes, craft beer, and wine, according to Nation’s Restaurant News, an industry publication.

The first location is set to open in Huntington Beach, Calif., this summer. Taco Bell declined to elaborate on expansion plans.

Here are some of the menu items, according to NRN.

Winner Winner: Southern-style fried chicken breast with South of the Border gravy, roasted corn, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

Southern-style fried chicken breast with South of the Border gravy, roasted corn, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and cilantro in a flour tortilla. One-Percenter: Lobster, garlic butter, red cabbage slaw, and pico de gallo on crispy fry bread.

Lobster, garlic butter, red cabbage slaw, and pico de gallo on crispy fry bread. Brotherly Love: Carne asada steak, grilled peppers and onions, roasted poblano queso, and cotija cheese in a flour tortilla.

The side of fries comes with dipping sauces including “ghost chile ketchup” and “roasted poblano crema.” One of the beer-spiked milkshakes on the menu, called the “Mexican Car Bomb,” has vanilla ice cream, tequila caramel sauce, chocolate flakes, and Guinness.

Tacos will be priced at about $US4 each, and the average check size is expected to be roughly $US12 with a drink.

Customers won’t be able to customise their tacos like at Chipotle, but they will be able to watch their food being made.

“Most dishes will be prepared in-house, in glass-enclosed kitchens that allow guests to see meat grilling or tacos in the works — though a few ingredients will come from outside suppliers, like the Texas smoked brisket or Southern pulled pork,” NRN reports.

The new concept is meant to attract a demographic of higher-income edgy foodies who would never step foot inside a Taco Bell.

“We could spend time and money trying to get these people interested in Taco Bell,” but they would probably never become regular customers, Taco Bell CEO Greg Creed told Ad Age. “We thought, maybe there’s a new brand we can create to address this opportunity.”

