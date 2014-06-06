The Taco Bell Menu Item We've All Been Waiting For Is About To Launch Nationwide

Taco Bell is rolling out its much-hyped Quesarito nationwide on Monday.

The cheese quesadilla-wrapped burrito, called the Quesarito, has potential to become the Mexican chain’s next smash it.

It’s Taco Bell’s best-selling test product since the test of the Doritos Locos Taco, which is the chain’s most successful menu item ever, according to Taco Bell.

The Quesarito comes with rice, Chipotle sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, with a choice of beef, shredded chicken or steak.

The suggested retail price is $US1.99 for seasoned beef (650 calories; 34g total fat), $US2.79 for shredded chicken (620 calories; 30g total fat) and $US2.99 for steak (640 calories; 31g total fat).

Taco Bell began testing the Quesarito in Oklahoma City earlier this year. The company just released a breakfast version with eggs instead of rice.

Here’s a look at the breakfast Quesarito.

