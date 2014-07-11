Taco Bell Is Launching A New High-End Menu

Taco Bell is targeting health-conscious customers with a new high-end menu that’s rich in protein and low in calories.

The Cantina Power Menu offers burritos and bowls with a choice of all-white-meat chicken or grilled USDA-select steak with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese and guacamole. Each dish has more than 20 grams of protein and fewer than 500 calories, the company says in its advertising.

The new menu is launching nationwide on July 17.

As part of the rollout, Taco Bell will also begin testing a Power Breakfast that includes Greek yogurt with granola topping, as well as steak-and-egg burritos and bowls.

Here’s a look at the new chicken burrito bowl, which is 490 calories and has a suggested retail price of $US4.99.

The Cantina Power Steak Burrito, below, is 500 calories and has a suggested retail price of $US3.99.

The Power Breakfast menu, which Taco Bell will begin testing in Omaha, Neb. on Aug. 4, includes a steak burrito and steak bowl with eggs and pico de gallo.

The menu also includes a new 240-calorie vanilla bean flavored Greek yogurt with granola topping. The steak bowl and and burrito will be priced $US2.79 each and the yogurt will be $US2.49.

