Taco Bell just unveiled its newest breakfast invention

Taco Bell is launching a “biscuit taco” this week and retiring the waffle taco that debuted with its breakfast menu last year.

The fast food chain describes the biscuit taco as a “warm, fluffy, buttery biscuit, folded it in the shape of a taco” that’s filled with sausage, eggs and cheese or Taco Bell’s new all-white-meat crispy chicken that is breaded in tortilla chips and served with jalapeno honey or gravy.

Here are some photos of the new menu item.

