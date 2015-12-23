Taco Bell appears to be attacking McDonald's 'meh' breakfasts

Taco Bell is launching a series of TV ads on Wednesday that appear to take direct aim at McDonald’s breakfasts.

The campaign, created by ad agency Deutsch LA, looks at why people are willing to settle for “meh” or “fine” in the morning, when they could choose one of its breakfast burritos or wraps instead.

Deutsch LA A screenshot from the ad.

One ad explores how the Crunchwrap is “a whole lot bigger than the average muffin sandwich,” comparing its breakfast menu item to something that looks a lot like a McMuffin. It also has “a million per cent more hash browns inside,” the voiceover states.

Another ad explores how people just “settle” for bad breakfast options, before the camera pans up to a “Meh Muffin” billboard.

Deutsch LA Another screenshot from the TV ad campaign.

Taco Bell never calls out McDonald’s directly in either of the spots, but it’s likely many viewers will think it is taking a jab at its fast food rival.

Taco Bell has been stepping up the promotion of its breakfast menu in recent months. In November, Taco Bell reportedly spent around $10 million promoting its Crunchwraps, which included giving away thousands of the $2.50 breakfast sandwiches for free, TV ads, and expenses related to its ongoing promotional deal with Major League Baseball.

Taco Bell says more than 85 million Breakfast Crunchwraps have been sold since the item’s debut in March 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.